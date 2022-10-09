An Ohio Judge Just Weighed In On The Six-Week Abortion Ban In A Big Way

A 2019 Ohio-wide "heartbeat" bill, which aimed to end abortion after 6 weeks of gestation (before most people even know they are pregnant), was briefly put into effect in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V.Wade, but it was later put on hold (via Fox 28). Now, an Ohio Judge in Hamilton County named Christian Jenkins took a stand on Friday that makes it clear the 6-week ban will not be taking effect in Ohio, at least not yet.

Ruling that abortion up to 20 weeks gestation is, for now, to remain legal and accessible in the state of Ohio, Jenkins stated that it is "simply wrong" to claim that a "right does not exist because it is not specifically listed in the (U.S.) Constitution."

Judge Jenkins' decision means that the abortion ban is officially on hold and will not go into effect while the court considers a lawsuit claiming that such a ban goes against the state constitution of Ohio.