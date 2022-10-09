Three Psychiatrists Weigh In On The Connection Between Alcohol And 'Hangover Anxiety'

Your Sunday Scaries might be hitting harder if you're spending Saturday night trying to drink them away. Unfortunately, experts are saying even just one or two drinks can have a serious effect on your mood the next day.

If Sunday stresses you out, the good news is you're not alone. A 2018 LinkedIn survey found 80% of workers deal with the Sunday Scaries, with an additional survey discovering the majority of panic setting in just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, per SWNS Research. This anxiety isn't anything more than the body's psychological response to a perceived threat which can come at us in the form of consecutive early mornings or a packed schedule for the week.

Anne Helen Petersen, author of "Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation" explains to The Atlantic that, "[T]he Sunday Scaries are about feeling an overwhelming sense of pressure" to have it all together, fueled by capitalism and class insecurity. Sure, you may have it all together right now, but that can change in an instant. Over-performing at home and work are ways of protecting ourselves against that fear.

Having a free night off can feel rare, especially when so many people work multiple jobs to try and keep that sweet, sweet financial stability. Going out with friends is a great way to feel less anxious, but using alcohol to ease your Sunday panic could actually be making things worse, according to healthcare professionals.