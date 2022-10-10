Donald Trump Suggests George H.W. Bush Be Investigated For This Reason

Former president Donald Trump is no stranger to legal issues. The last several months have been especially complicated for Trump and his legal team. Following the infamous raid on his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, the 45th president brought in new lawyers to help him fight his case; however, it's been far from smooth sailing, CNN reports.

Chris Kise, a new addition to Trump's crew of lawyers, was brought on in hopes of helping him battle the slew of legal woes plaguing him. However, it appears he has been sidelined as the team prepares to deal with the fallout — the FBI found 11,000 presidential documents in Trump's home.

On top of that, Trump is mixed up in several other lawsuits, including some for his shady business practices in New York, and the possible impact he had on the January 6 raid of the nation's Capitol (via Vanity Fair).

While the former president is in the middle of his own legal battles, it appears he is trying to bring up past presidential issues. He's taking aim at the late former president George H. W. Bush, and the reason behind these allegations is surprising.