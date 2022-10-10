Donald Trump Takes Credit For Destroying Late Night TV

It's no secret that late night shows are not as popular as they used to be. Industry experts are blaming the cancellations, host turnover and ratings plummet on the rise of streaming services according to The New York Times.

Indeed, although it was announced in May of 2021 that "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" had been renewed for five more years, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host his program until 2026 and Stephen Colbert plans to host "The Late Show" for another year, other shows haven't been so lucky (via Variety).

For months, Fox News' "Gutfeld!" with Greg Gutfeld has beat out the former top dogs in the late night game according to The Wrap. Meanwhile, some big names are saying goodbye to late night all together, with Trevor Noah announcing at the end of last month that he will no longer host "The Daily Show" (via Vulture). "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" was canceled, and viewers will only get one more season to enjoy James Corden's run as host of "The Late Late Show" (via Good Housekeeping).

Now, Donald Trump is taking credit for the end of an era on late night television. Did he have a hand in it?