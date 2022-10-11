The Home Edit's Clea Shearer And Joanna Teplin Talk Their New Podcast - Exclusive Interview

Whether you're a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, our home space is something that matters to all of us. But sometimes, storage piles up, the dust collects itself, and we're using parmesan cheese that expired four years ago. We've all been there — but we also sometimes don't even know where to start when it comes to organizing and trying to take pride in where we live. Now, before we panic just thinking about our home to-do lists, The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have a (highly popular) business model for that.

Shearer and Teplin — best friends, business partners, and now podcast co-hosts — launched The Home Edit in 2015. Tackling everything home-related, from organizational help and strategy to design to in-home service consultations, the two Nashville-based besties have only been growing since The Home Edit's inception. In 2020, Netflix launched "Get Organized with The Home Edit," where each episode shows celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Khloé Kardashian getting Shearer and Teplin's help to transform aspects of their home or spaces. Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon announced that her media company, Hello Sunshine, acquired The Home Edit (via The Hollywood Reporter).

But just weeks after, Shearer revealed via Instagram she was diagnosed with breast cancer and would be undergoing a double mastectomy. A little over six months after the news broke, Shearer and Teplin are embarking on a new project: This time, they're joining the podcast game, but it's centered around their most honest and vulnerable moments, opening up their lives and friends in an auditory setting. In an exclusive interview with The List, Shearer and Teplin recalled the process of recording, reflected on self-care and what it means to them now, and shared what they're most excited for fans to hear.