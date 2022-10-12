How General Hospital Fans Really Feel About Michael's Vendetta Against Sonny

As Soap Hub reports, mafia don Sonny Corinthos accidentally fell into a river on "General Hospital," was washed downstream to the town of Nixon Falls, and found he had amnesia. There, he encountered Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) who kept his true identity from him. The two fell in love, but when Sonny finally regained his memories he was angry at Nina for her deception and returned to the city of Port Charles –- but found he still loved Nina. This caused his marriage to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to fall apart and made several family members angry that he would choose Nina over Carly, effectively turning his back on his family. The Nixon Falls saga caused sweeping changes to several characters in Port Charles.

Sonny's son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) had his own issues with Nina, the grandmother of his son Wiley. Michael prevented her from seeing Wiley because he felt she was a bad influence, so Nina took him to court over the visitation issue, ultimately losing. When it was revealed that Nina knew Sonny was alive and had amnesia, Michael was among the many who were livid with her. Coupled with the fact that Sonny eventually chose Nina over his mother Carly, an enraged Michael decided to cut all ties with his father and planned to take down the mob boss (per Celebrating the Soaps).

Now, Sonny is trying to repair their damaged relationship and the fans have something to say about it.