King Charles Is Set To Star In A BBC Special To Showcase His Rare Hobby

Since 2017, "The Repair Shop" has been a feel-good TV favorite. Recorded at the Court Barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex, the British show features host Jay Blades and a team of restoration experts as they lovingly repair all kinds of family heirlooms, per National World.

"We have over 600 years of experience there," commented Blades, per the Mirror. "We all work together. If you've ever worked in a workshop or your work around creative people, it's one of those things where you can be on a coffee break, and you're still thinking about how to fix it, still thinking about the solution."

Appearing on the show "Lorraine," furniture restorer Will Kirk spoke about the impact of working on these treasured items. "That and many other things that have come in have been so emotional," he said, per Hello! magazine. "Sometimes it's hard to do the work while not having tears running down your face. And you see how much these things mean to people, gosh, sorry!"

Typically, items repaired on the show are selected from online applications (via Metro). Besides having their cherished items restored, the lucky owners get access to all this expertise for free, per Radio Times.

However, a special upcoming episode is going to deviate from the norm and give "The Repair Shop" the royal treatment.