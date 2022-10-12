The Big Lie The Young And The Restless' Melissa Ordway Told Conner Floyd About Chance's Infertility

When "The Young and the Restless'" Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) found love with Chance Chancellor (then Donny Boaz), it seemed like she found the one, and they'd spend the rest of their lives together. Shortly after getting married, Abby and Chance decided to try for a baby. However, they were blissfully unaware of the long, torturous road ahead. They managed to weather most of the storms placed before them, but there was one obstacle that they couldn't overcome. The first hurdle of their fertility journey was Abby's inability to carry. Despite this, they proceeded with the plan to expand their family via surrogacy, per Soaps. Unfortunately, there was another obstacle put before them. Chance was infertile and would not be able to father a child.

According to Soaps in Depth, Abby ultimately turned to Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) to be a sperm donor to continue the process of having a child. It was a painful decision, but it was the only option if having a family together was something she and Chance truly wanted to do. However, Abby raised their son alone for the first chunk of his life while Chance was away on assignment and later presumed dead. Eventually, Chance returned to Genoa City and resumed his life with Abby and their infant son, and the pair celebrated Dominic's first birthday together.

This time though, the role of Chance was now played by Conner Floyd, an actor needing knowledge of the character's backstory. Thankfully, Ordway was able to fill in some blanks and even play a practical joke on him.