The Big Lie The Young And The Restless' Melissa Ordway Told Conner Floyd About Chance's Infertility
When "The Young and the Restless'" Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) found love with Chance Chancellor (then Donny Boaz), it seemed like she found the one, and they'd spend the rest of their lives together. Shortly after getting married, Abby and Chance decided to try for a baby. However, they were blissfully unaware of the long, torturous road ahead. They managed to weather most of the storms placed before them, but there was one obstacle that they couldn't overcome. The first hurdle of their fertility journey was Abby's inability to carry. Despite this, they proceeded with the plan to expand their family via surrogacy, per Soaps. Unfortunately, there was another obstacle put before them. Chance was infertile and would not be able to father a child.
According to Soaps in Depth, Abby ultimately turned to Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) to be a sperm donor to continue the process of having a child. It was a painful decision, but it was the only option if having a family together was something she and Chance truly wanted to do. However, Abby raised their son alone for the first chunk of his life while Chance was away on assignment and later presumed dead. Eventually, Chance returned to Genoa City and resumed his life with Abby and their infant son, and the pair celebrated Dominic's first birthday together.
This time though, the role of Chance was now played by Conner Floyd, an actor needing knowledge of the character's backstory. Thankfully, Ordway was able to fill in some blanks and even play a practical joke on him.
Ordway lied to Floyd about Chance's injury
In preparation for the role of Chance Chancellor, Conner Floyd received some insider backstory information about the character from Melissa Ordway. However, he wasn't expecting the untruths he was fed, which led to a hilarious reaction. In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, Floyd and Ordway shed mirthful new insight about his start on the show.
Regarding how Chance could not father children, Ordway said, "He didn't need my help because he knew his lines, and he knew all of my lines, too. Then I started messing with him by giving him a fake backstory. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, you were shot, and that's why we can't have kids.'" Fans are well aware that Chance has a mysterious past and know he was shot, but it was how Floyd was told about the injury that had everyone on set laughing. The actor said, "Actually, I was told Chance got shot right in the private parts, and I was like, 'What?' I just thought, 'Well, it's a soap, so I guess anything is possible.'"
In addition to the funny fabrication, Ordway also commented on Floyd's first day on set. She said, "Even though it's so hard to be thrown into such a big storyline, and on top of that, you have to do it so quickly, I felt like Conner was already a pro. He didn't really need anyone's help."