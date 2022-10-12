Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid On Ending Things With Ex-Fiance Nic Kerdiles
In September 2020, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles announced their split after being engaged for almost two years. Per People, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Chrisley wrote, "Nic and I have decided to call it quits." She made it clear, however, "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."
The couple had a complicated trajectory, initially getting engaged in 2018 after just under a year of dating before taking a break in late 2019, as the "Chrisley Knows Best" star explained to E! News. It would be another few months before rumors began circulating that the reality star and former professional hockey player were having trouble. As Chrisley reasoned, "We're just trying to find our place in this world."
The Sassy by Savannah founder did acknowledge, though, that they'd probably rushed into getting engaged. Regardless, there doesn't seem to have been any bad blood between them, with Chrisley clarifying to Us Weekly, in November 2020, "No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out."
Now, she's opening up about what really went wrong between them.
The Growing Up Chrisley star knew she was too young to commit fully
Breaking up is hard enough without having to do it in front of the entire world. In the debut episode of her podcast, "Unlocked," Savannah Chrisley discussed how she initially got engaged to Nic Kerdiles because of her Southern upbringing. Even worrying she was too young, Chrisley admitted, "I thought that that's what I was supposed to do." The reality star went on to explain how she's never felt whole, despite her demonstrable success.
Chrisley shared, "At times I've been drowning in my own self because I've never felt like enough was enough. I never felt like my successes were as successful as they should be." The relationship, which moved too fast, gave her some semblance of normality. But, despite loving Kerdiles, Chrisley knew deep down that they were living in a fairy tale rather than facing up to the reality of being married.
Moreover, the "Growing Up Chrisley" star acknowledged feeling "guilty" about calling things off because of the added pressure of being well-known. And, yet, Chrisley noted, "That relationship that I went through definitely set the tone going forward for my life." Now she knows what she wants and wishes Kerdiles, with whom the Sassy by Savannah founder hasn't been in touch, only the best.
Her ex echoed those words in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six. Shortly after announcing their split, Kerdiles described Chrisley as "the BIGGEST blessing in my life."