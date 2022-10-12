Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid On Ending Things With Ex-Fiance Nic Kerdiles

In September 2020, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles announced their split after being engaged for almost two years. Per People, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Chrisley wrote, "Nic and I have decided to call it quits." She made it clear, however, "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

The couple had a complicated trajectory, initially getting engaged in 2018 after just under a year of dating before taking a break in late 2019, as the "Chrisley Knows Best" star explained to E! News. It would be another few months before rumors began circulating that the reality star and former professional hockey player were having trouble. As Chrisley reasoned, "We're just trying to find our place in this world."

The Sassy by Savannah founder did acknowledge, though, that they'd probably rushed into getting engaged. Regardless, there doesn't seem to have been any bad blood between them, with Chrisley clarifying to Us Weekly, in November 2020, "No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out."

Now, she's opening up about what really went wrong between them.