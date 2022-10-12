Donald Trump's Upcoming Deposition Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault.

Former president Donald Trump is currently involved in several legal battles. When his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI, it was uncovered that he had taken several classified documents from the White House and moved them into his private residence. Now, it is believed that he still has many important documents at his home, long after the initial investigation (via CNBC).

That is far from his only legal woe. The bills from his team of lawyers are starting to pile up and according to the BBC, he has been using more than $1 million in donations from supporters to cover the costs via his Save America political action committee.

Aside from the stolen documents, Trump has found himself involved in a fraud case in his native New York, as well as a look into whether or not he can be held responsible for the actions of his supporters during the January 6 insurrection.

Unfortunately for Trump, that is not where his troubles end. He is now preparing for yet another deposition.