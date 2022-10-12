Donald Trump's Upcoming Deposition Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault.
Former president Donald Trump is currently involved in several legal battles. When his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI, it was uncovered that he had taken several classified documents from the White House and moved them into his private residence. Now, it is believed that he still has many important documents at his home, long after the initial investigation (via CNBC).
That is far from his only legal woe. The bills from his team of lawyers are starting to pile up and according to the BBC, he has been using more than $1 million in donations from supporters to cover the costs via his Save America political action committee.
Aside from the stolen documents, Trump has found himself involved in a fraud case in his native New York, as well as a look into whether or not he can be held responsible for the actions of his supporters during the January 6 insurrection.
Unfortunately for Trump, that is not where his troubles end. He is now preparing for yet another deposition.
Trump's upcoming deposition has critics weighing in
Former president Donald Trump is preparing for yet another deposition as his legal troubles grow larger. According to ABC News, Trump will have to attend a deposition for a lawsuit brought on by a former Elle columnist named E. Jean Carroll.
"Completing those depositions — which have already been delayed for years — would impose no undue burden on Mr. Trump," New York Judge Lewis Kaplan said of the news. "The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on the plaintiff's attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong."
The lawsuit by Carroll comes from allegations that the 45th president raped her in the 1990s, reports The Guardian. She is looking for legal help under the allegations that Trump denying raping her has damaged her reputation. While a judge ordered him to face a deposition, everyone on Twitter is saying the same thing. They think he will wiggle his way out of it.
"Yet somehow he will get out of it," one user wrote. Another chimed in, "I'll believe it when I see it."
The former president is scheduled to appear for his deposition on October 19.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).