Everything We Know About The New Members Of Winter House

The first addition to the "Winter House" cast is actually a familiar face if you've been watching closely. You may remember the chaos that ensued when it came to Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding prep, but one shining savior came through in the form of Rachel Clark salvaging the floral arrangements. Somehow, her brief cameo has escalated into her officially joining the crew for the second time at the winter cabin.

Clark is a florist, but she's also single and has quite a few options to pick from in the cabin. Bravo TV even teased the likelihood of her pursuing someone throughout Season 2 as they hinted, "When a new romance sparks in the house, Rachel will have to figure out if she's ready to deal with her hesitations about commitment and learn to open up."

From the very first episode of Season 2, it's clear that Clark will get along just fine with the house. She's also the only one that will ever actually wake up early and clean up. Clark has definitely already spruced up the house with her very first move being upgrading the floral arrangements, naturally. Opening with, "My relationship with winter is toxic, I was not made for the cold," there's hope that Clark's romantic relationships in the house won't be as toxic. While she has yet to vibe with anyone, the preview seems to hint at two flings for Clark this winter– one being with the next new addition.