How 'Quiet Quitting' Is Bleeding Into Beauty Routines

By now, if you've spent any time on social media lately, you've likely heard of the term "quiet quitting." Essentially, it refers to a method of preventing or reversing burnout where it comes to people's professional lives (via The New York Times). For those who don't feel ready or simply can't quit their jobs but need to restore a more healthy balance to their lives, quiet quitting offers something of a middle ground option. Rather than giving up on their jobs entirely, people who quiet quit are simply giving up on the idea that they have to constantly go above and beyond the call of duty and their job descriptions to be a valuable employee.

For some, this practice is alleviating the stress that comes with feeling like they can't say no to extra time and extra work without proper reimbursement, recognition, or reward. In other words, it's about creating boundaries so that their work doesn't suffer, but they aren't being drained and exhausted regularly either.

But what if we told you that some people are utilizing this same concept where it comes to their skincare routines?