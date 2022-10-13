Survey Shows Whether Abortion Rights Will Really Drive Women To The Polls In November

Abortion has always been an important issue in elections but in this new post-Roe world, the stakes of election results have never been more tangible. Now that abortion is no longer protected on a federal level, voters have been doing what they can to keep the right to choose.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court handed down a decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization which overturned the previous protections established in Roe v. Wade. In the immediate aftershock, trigger laws in nine states went into effect, banning abortion except in certain circumstances (per CNN). But as more states work to ban abortion completely, fears about what healthcare will be legally accessible are pushing more people to the polls.

Kansas was the first state to see its voters shut down their elected officials. In August 2022, a constitutional amendment allowing the state to restrict abortion rights was struck down, per The Washington Post. The key to their success, the outlet said, was voter turnout. According to an analysis of data provided by the Kansas Secretary of State, "turnout was unusually high regardless of whether county voters, on balance, favored or opposed the amendment," The Washington Post reported.

Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned, the Pew Research center noted the majority of Americans were in favor of the right to abortion. As the November midterm elections draw nearer, many are wondering if abortion will continue to be the motivating issue that gets people to the polls.