Why This Trending Haircut Is So Perfect For The Thin-Haired Girls

150 times. That's how often women change their hair style over their lifetime according to a survey by Toni&Guy, per Express. From trying out a different color — here's how to choose the right color for your skin type — style, or cut, women seem open to trying something new.

Changing up your hair has some psychological benefits; for many, since hair is often an important element of one's appearance, it has an impact on your self-confidence, per Psychology Today. A dramatic change to your hair, if done on an emotional whim, can end up causing regret, psychologist Elaine Slater told Red. On the flip side, a big change can be empowering.

Either way, for a lot of people, hair is definitely a part of our self-identity. So choosing a flattering cut and style when it's time for a haircut is a big deal. Hint: here are some haircuts to avoid. One popular haircut on TikTok that you should consider, particularly if you have thin hair, is the U-shape. Check out some examples here and here. Here's why.