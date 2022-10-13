Why Some Doctors Feel 'Muzzled' Following State Abortion Bans

In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a lot has changed across the United States — and not for the better. As of October 2, 2022, abortion is officially banned in 13 states, with Georgia instating a six-week ban (via The New York Times). But whether it's a total ban or a six-week ban, lawmakers behind these decisions reject the fact that abortion can be a life-saving procedure.

"Every year there are women who would have died within days or even hours from pregnancy complications," Michigan-based OB-GYN Dr. Lisa Harris told NPR. "Those can be things like someone is hemorrhaging, or someone is septic, meaning they have an infection that may have started in their uterus, but it's spread to their whole body, and their organs are beginning to fail. And for conditions that are not specific to pregnancy but that pregnancy can make worse, it could be things like a massive blood clot in someone's lungs or severe heart failure."

In other words, those who might not want to terminate a pregnancy sometimes need an abortion to save their lives. However, in states where abortion is banned, people aren't usually allowed abortion access even if it could save their life or allow for a future healthy pregnancy.

Across the U.S., doctors are seeing the repercussions of pregnancies gone wrong when abortion is denied. Many of those doctors want to speak out but are finding it's not easy to share stories of what they're seeing behind hospital doors.