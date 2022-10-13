Celebrity Dermatologist Unpacks Khloé Kardashian's Skin Cancer Scare – Exclusive

A day doesn't go by without reading about the Kardashians on the news. Love them or hate them, you want to know what's going on in their lives, whether it be their juicy relationship drama, their adorable children, or their mega-successful business ventures.

Khloé Kardashian has been chiefly in the news for her messy relationship with Tristan Thompson. However, her most recent news is about skin cancer, as the reality star was seen with a bandage on her cheek. Before the rumor mill went out of control, Kardashian shared her experience in her Instagram stories on October 11. She revealed in her stories that she recently underwent a procedure to remove the tumor from her face after seeing two dermatologists and having two biopsies, per E! Online. Kardashian wrote, "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world, and every hour more than two people die from it. By age 70, 20% of Americans will develop skin cancer. The sun's UV rays and UV tanning beds are the two leading causes, and there are four main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma.