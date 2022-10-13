The Lifetime Movie That Stars Will Ferrell And Kristen Wiig

Many famous actors have appeared in Lifetime movies at one point in their career, but it feels less common to see bona fide stars stepping up to the plate. At the 2017 ATX Television Festival, Will Ferrell looked back on his 2015 Lifetime movie, which aired only once on the channel. The panel's moderator jokingly called it Ferrell's "breakout role," and followed up with the questions, "How does this happen?" The audience had also just watched a screening of the film, and Ferrell called it "pretty amazing" that nobody walked out of the theater.

Before its 2015 release, the project had been wrapped in secrecy, according to The AV Club's review. But word leaked early and, per the outlet, losing the element of surprise took the edge off the movie's potential online traction following its premiere. The review called it "a fun oddity instead of the minor cultural moment it could have been."

At ATX, Ferrell shared the motivation behind the project. "I kept thinking it would be fun to star in a Lifetime movie," he said. "I was thinking, 'Oh that would be great to put myself in the middle of one and play it totally straight, maybe put another comedian in it." That's exactly what Ferrell did when he asked fellow "SNL" alum Kristen Wiig to join the project.

The film's screenwriter Andrew Steele said, "In Hollywood, it's impossible to make this low budget of a movie with Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig." But, somehow, this got made.