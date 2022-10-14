A Vintage Clothing Dealer Just Paid An Insane Amount Of Money For 140-Year-Old Levi's

The vintage clothing market has been one rising in popularity for both re-sellers and their customers. In a way, they both experience a sense of thrill when searching for the perfect pieces of second-hand clothing. Many people who love wearing vintage fashion often do so because they tend to find unique items. According to ThredUp, the second-hand market is expected to grow 127% by 2026. It's a way that allows many consumers to save money and shop for fashion sustainably. For vendors and re-sellers, however, the business has become more competitive as it continues to grow.

Additionally, many people admire vintage fashion, and wearing it, with a love for its history attached to it. "It's also about wearing a piece of history. It's not hard to find out when a certain item was produced, or the general area it comes from," area manager for Sydney-based vintage retail shop French Fripe, Melody Zeng, tells The New York Times. "When you add that kind of soul to something, it comes alive."

For Golden State Vintage, a second-hand shop based out of California, this has certainly become the case as they invested in their love of vintage fashion and its history through one pair of jeans.