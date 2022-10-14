Nancy Pelosi Describes What She Really Wanted To Do To Donald Trump On January 6

The House Committee's public hearing about January 6 continued on October 13, and the session was a doozy. The October 13 hearing aired new video footage from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter Alexandra, a respected documentary filmmaker. The new video showed Congressional leaders behind-the-scenes during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The new video footage contained many shocking moments. One highlight featured Republican leader Steve Scalise, who was busted for lying about Speaker Pelosi. Yahoo! News reported that Scalise claimed in June that Pelosi delayed assistance during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

JM Rieger of The Washington Post posted a dramatic video combining Scalise's June statement claiming Pelosi delayed assistance with the new video showing Scalise right by the Speaker as she tried to get help. Rieger tweeted: "Steve Scalise on June 9, 2022: Was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi involved in the decision to delay National Guard assistance on January 6? Steve Scalise on January 6, 2021: *Watches Nancy Pelosi on the phone call for National Guard assistance during the Capitol attack*" The juxtaposed videos were brutal for Scalise.

The New York Times reported a moment from the new video showing Pelosi working as she fled the House floor. "We have got to finish the proceedings, or else they will have a complete victory," Pelosi said on a mobile phone call as she was evacuated. But a new video showing Pelosi describing what she wanted to do to Trump on January 6 was the highlight of the hearing.