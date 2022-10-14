The Heartbreaking Death Of Robbie Coltrane, The Actor Who Played Hagrid In Harry Potter

Actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. According to his agent Belinda Wright, Coltrane died at a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland (via BBC). One of his best-known roles was his portrayal of gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in every one of the Harry Potter movies, a casting choice specifically made by author J.K. Rowling. Besides Hagrid, Coltrane was also known for his portrayal of Bond villain and ex-KGB operative Valentin Zukovsky in "Goldeneye" and "The World Is Not Enough," per IMDb. In 2006, the actor was honored with an OBE for his contribution to drama (via BBC).

Actor and colleague Stephen Fry shared his condolences. "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time," Fry tweeted. "Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco.' Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

In her statement, Wright also noted her long relationship with Coltrane. "For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," she said (via BBC).