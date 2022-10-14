Vicki Gunvalson Pointed The Finger During BravoCon 2022 When Asked About Getting Axed
Vicki Gunvalson, known to fans as the "OG of the OC," was one of the original cast members of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" when it first aired in 2006. "I don't want to get old" were her famous first words in the intro of the reality series, foreshadowing her dramatic and iconic presence in the show. But after thirteen years of being an integral cast member, Gunvalson was made "friend of the housewives" in season 14 (via Bustle).
"I felt very disrespected and I don't deserve that," she'd said to OK Magazine at BravoCon 2019. "I give Bravo my life, all of my life, and I don't fake my reality. My reality is crazy. On other casts, women have created storylines. I don't create that. My life is my life, either you want it or you don't."
This week, at BravoCon 2022, Gunvalson was in attendance at the Right The Relationship panel where she had a few things to clear up.
Vicki Gunvalson said it wasn't her decision to leave the cast
The Right The Relationship panel at BravoCon 2022 featured guests who were deemed "some of Bravo's biggest flirts" to discuss the delicate intricacies of their past relationships. Heather Gay from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Golnesa Gharachedaghi from "Shahs of Sunset," Brandi Glanville from "RHOBH," and Anisha Ramakrishna from "Family Karma" were a few amongst the ones who attended alongside Vicki Gunvalson.
According to a reporter from The List who attended BravoCon 2022, Gunvalson was asked about whether she would come back to the show soon. Presumably, Gunvalson was asked this question because she was seen filming with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador last month (via E! Online). However, the reality star answered simply, "that's up to Bravo." She also made sure viewers knew that it was painful for her to leave: "I had to really digest it. It was a tough one. I feel like there's still so much left." And it turns out, many of her fans agree: "Bravo did Vicki Gunvalson so dirty," one user tweeted. Another said, "They could literally fire everyone and bring back Vicki and I'd be so happy idc."