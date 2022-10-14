Vicki Gunvalson Pointed The Finger During BravoCon 2022 When Asked About Getting Axed

Vicki Gunvalson, known to fans as the "OG of the OC," was one of the original cast members of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" when it first aired in 2006. "I don't want to get old" were her famous first words in the intro of the reality series, foreshadowing her dramatic and iconic presence in the show. But after thirteen years of being an integral cast member, Gunvalson was made "friend of the housewives" in season 14 (via Bustle).

"I felt very disrespected and I don't deserve that," she'd said to OK Magazine at BravoCon 2019. "I give Bravo my life, all of my life, and I don't fake my reality. My reality is crazy. On other casts, women have created storylines. I don't create that. My life is my life, either you want it or you don't."

This week, at BravoCon 2022, Gunvalson was in attendance at the Right The Relationship panel where she had a few things to clear up.