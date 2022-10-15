Heather Gay Lifts The Lid On Her Relationship With Jen Shah At BravoCon 2022

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is the latest American installment of the Real Housewives franchise, and it premiered in 2020 after being announced at the first annual BravoCon in 2019 (per Today). Immediately, cast member Heather Gay became positioned as the show's star and received the coveted "center snowflake" in the show's chaotic second season. Heather remained calm in a sea of madness in Season 2, which saw accusations that Mary Cosby and her church were part of a cult and the infamous arrest of Jen Shah. The arrest took place after federal authorities stormed the parking lot of Heather's Beauty Lab & Laser company, claiming they needed to speak to Shah, according to Today.

Until recently, Shah maintained her innocence and will do so throughout the already-filmed third season of "RHOSLC." However, in July, Shah changed her plea to guilty and confessed to all the crimes alleged against her. Per Page Six, Gay has remained on Shah's side throughout the entire legal ordeal despite describing her business on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" as "unsavory." Also, even though they feuded most of last season, Meredith Marks has come forth as one of the most vocal supporters of Shah as well.

Naturally, viewers of the show are curious how the "RHOSLC" women that supported Shah feel about her since learning of her guilty plea. Luckily for Bravo fans, Gay spilled the tea at BravoCon 2022.