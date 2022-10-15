The Racial Divide In Breast Cancer Mortality Remains A Problem In The US

Since the 1980s, breast cancer screening has improved dramatically. Across the board, mortality rates have dropped, meaning for many — as long as the breast cancer is caught early enough and treated sufficiently — a diagnosis is no longer a death sentence. According to the American Cancer Society, patients diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer have a 99% survival rate, compared to the 29% of many advanced stage 4 breast cancers, per US News.

The New England Journal of Medicine credits the survival rate to two interventions: mammography screening and adjuvant endocrine therapy. Mammography screening helps doctors detect breast cancer when it's most treatable, which is why they're such an important part of basic preventative healthcare. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, most women should have access to free mammograms during health checks through the Affordable Care Act, state healthcare services, Medicaid, or Medicare, especially if they're high-risk and over the age of 35. It's important to remember that once breast cancer symptoms start, screenings are no longer considered preventative.

Despite the improved screening tools and increased access to preventative healthcare through the Affordable Care Act, not only does the Kaiser Family Foundation report screening numbers are still low, but the American Cancer Society adds women of color in particular are experiencing a much higher mortality rate than white women. "All women of color are experiencing these disparities," Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director of surveillance research for the American Cancer Society, told US News, "but they do happen to be the widest for Black women."