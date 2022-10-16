BravoCon 2022: The Newest Season Of Project Runway Is Set To Be The Most Iconic Yet

"Project Runway" has been a fashionable staple series since 2004, and the series has recently hit a new milestone; Season 19's finalists were all women for the first time in the show's history, per Bravo.

On the show's panel at 2022 BravoCon, designer Christian Siriano, who won the competition in 2007, teased what's to come for the series. Siriano took over mentorship on the series in 2018, along with its new host, model Karlie Kloss, after the departure of long-time host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn. This original pairing moved on to host "Making the Cut" on Amazon Prime, while Kloss later turned over hosting duties after hosting for two seasons, per Deadline.

On the BravoCon panel alongside one of the series' current judges, Elaine Welteroth, the former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, Christian Siriano shared his perspective from competing on the show. "I was 20 years old, I knew nothing," he said — the designer remains the show's youngest winner, per People. "Any designer that goes in with like nothing to lose, in a way, are the best because they just go right in," he assured the audience.

The show's renewal for Season 20 — with its current judges, Welteroth, Elle's editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, and designer Brandon Maxwell — comes with even more exciting news from Siriano and Welteroth. The pair gave fans plenty to look forward to at the "Project Runway of Their World" panel at BravoCon.