BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Tells Fans Exactly Why She Swears So Much

Tamra Judge is known for her honesty if nothing else. After all, in a 2015 blog post, the Bravo TV star wrote, "New rule...if you say it behind their back you should be able to tell them to their face." She added, "If you have a problem with the TRUTH that is NOT my problem and it doesn't qualify me as being a pot stirrer."

True to form, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" OG cast member got honest with herself when she was not extended an invitation to join the show in 2020. While speaking at BravoCon 2022 in New York City, Judge told the audience that her take on the turn of events was basically to take it in stride "because I'm brutally honest."

And according to a reporter from The List, the "RHOC" star noted her response to Bravo's decision to go in a new direction was a very direct and not-at-all-sugar-coated "okay f*** you."