BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift

Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."

Per ET Online, eventually, Giudice and Gorga found peace before Giudice entered prison following her conviction for bankruptcy fraud. After Giudice's release, things appeared to be on a more harmonious path for the embattled family, but toward the end of the recent "RHONJ" season, things soured. Giudice's new fiancé, Louie Ruelas, had unflattering and concerning stories circulating, leading to Giudice's family questioning him.

The Jersey wives wrapped their Season 13 recently, with the finale reportedly the final straw in the relationship between Giudice and the Gorgas. The drama was so heated that Gorga and her husband elected not to attend Giudice's wedding to Ruelas (via People). However, all four parties are in New York City this weekend for BravoCon 2022, where "Housewives" executive producer Andy Cohen weighed in on the feud.