The Way The Crown Is Approaching Princess Diana's Death Is Making Some Crew Members Jittery

Princess Diana is one of the most beloved royals in history but, by choosing to focus on her, "The Crown" is wading into increasingly controversial waters. Diana's friend walked away from working on Season 5 of "The Crown" because she wasn't convinced the show was going to do justice to her dearly departed friend's memory. Vulture reported Jemima Khan had been working closely on scripts for the project since September 2020 but, in February 2021, she abruptly left.

As Khan clarified to The Sunday Times, "It was really important to me that the final years of my friend's life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past." Khan decided to walk away from the project for good after "our co-writing agreement was not honored, and when I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped."

Khan didn't take any credit for her work, and in fact, requested that her contributions thus far be removed. Elsewhere, Diana's controversial interview with Martin Bashir takes up an entire episode in Season 5 of "The Crown," suggesting salaciousness is the order of the day. Unfortunately, fans' worries won't be calmed by on-set reports about how the princess's final moments are being dealt with.