King Charles' Estranged Family Member Is Facing Disturbing Allegations

Allegations are coming to the surface regarding an estranged member of the United Kingdom's royal family. According to RTE, a court in Northern Ireland is set to hear abuse allegations surrounding Lord Louis Mountbatten, one of King Charles III's uncles. Although Mountbatten was murdered in the 1970s from the bombing of his boat by the IRA, the allegations hold enough weight to be heard in court.

Arthur Smyth was a resident of the Kincora boys home, and claims that he was abused by Mountbatten while living at the residence.

"He alleges to have been abused twice as an 11 year old by the deceased royal," Kevin Winters, Smyth's solicitor, said. "It's the first time that someone has stepped forward to take allegations against Lord Mountbatten into a court."

The statement continued, "That decision hasn't been taken lightly. He understands only too well that it will be a deeply unpopular case with many people coming as it does within weeks of the passing of the queen." Winters added, "However, litigation involving mental, physical and sex abuse isn't undertaken to deliberately offend sensitivities. It's taken for many reasons including exposing perpetrators and the institutions or other agencies which helped suppress the truth."

Smyth is not the only survivor who has come forward regarding abuse from the royal family. Another former resident of the boy's home went public about the abuse but sadly took his own life, News 18 reports. These events unfolded in the 1970s.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).