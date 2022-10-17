TikTok's Latest Acne-Busting Hack Involves Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

TikTok has become the new answer fountain for all questions you can possibly have. From TV recommendations to skincare routines, it seems that there's nothing that hasn't been covered on trending TikTok videos. The latest beauty craze on the app came from comedian and influencer Elyse Myers who revealed the secret to her clear skin and involves a product you probably weren't expecting. "Before you spend a lot of money on skincare products, just hold on, just go buy Head & Shoulders and wash your face with it and see what happens," Myers said in the viral clip.

The 28-year-old content creator said that she has tried other skin-specific products but none of them have given her the results that dandruff shampoo gives her. "I had a dermatologist tell me that the zinc in dandruff shampoo is incredible for your face," Myers claimed. So, what does the science say about TikTok's latest skincare trend?