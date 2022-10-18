Why Trump Critics Find The Success Of Jared Kushner's Book So Suspicious

There was a lot that we didn't know about Jared Kushner six years ago, but it wasn't long before we found out. Former President Donald Trump chose Kushner, his son-in-law by daughter Ivanka Trump, to become one of his senior advisors. Despite having no previous political experience, Kushner was tasked with a number of important responsibilities, including managing America's opioid crisis, supervising the border wall, and brokering peace in the Middle East (via Vox).

Once Trump was defeated in the 2020 election, however, Kushner was perfectly content to leave Washington and politics behind. He reportedly decided to move to Miami immediately after the election results were announced (via The New York Times), and he, Ivanka, and their three children live there to this day.

Since the big move, Kushner has been keeping a fairly low profile, but he recently revealed what he's been up to: He published a book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," in August 2022. It quickly climbed up the best-seller lists of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other outlets.

Ivanka promoted the title heavily on her Instagram account; one post said, "So proud of Jared for writing an incredible (and bestselling!) book, 'Breaking History,' detailing an extraordinary 4 years in the White House and beyond."

One might imagine that readers are lining up to buy Kushner's memoir at bookstores and putting in rush orders on Amazon Prime. But a new report hints that there's another factor at play.