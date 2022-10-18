Inside The Real-Life Friendship Between Days Of Our Lives' Carson Boatman And Tanner Stine

"Days of Our Lives" may be all about families like the Hortons, Bradys, and DiMeras on screen, but it seems that the cast is very much a family as well. In fact, many "Days of Our Lives" co-stars have even dated in real life, and some have even walked down the aisle. The soap opera's most famous couple to come from behind the scenes is Bill Hayes and his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes. The pair have been working together for decades as star-crossed lovers Julie Olson and Doug Williams. They eventually tied the knot in real life and have enjoyed a long marriage on and off the screen.

Actress Arianne Zucker, who plays the role of Nicole Walker, also met her husband, Kyle Lowder (ex-Brady Black, current Rex Brady), on the sudser. The couple married and divorced and share one child together (via Fame 10). After splitting with Lowder, Zucker met actor Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel Jonas) on the show, too. The couple is now engaged and planning their wedding. Actors Crystal Chappell and Michael Sabatino also met on "Days" while playing the roles of Carly Manning and Lawrence Alamain. They are also married and share two sons.

However, "Days" doesn't just make love connections. There are also major friendships that have formed among the cast, like the one between Carson Boatman and Tanner Stine.