Inside The Real-Life Friendship Between Days Of Our Lives' Carson Boatman And Tanner Stine
"Days of Our Lives" may be all about families like the Hortons, Bradys, and DiMeras on screen, but it seems that the cast is very much a family as well. In fact, many "Days of Our Lives" co-stars have even dated in real life, and some have even walked down the aisle. The soap opera's most famous couple to come from behind the scenes is Bill Hayes and his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes. The pair have been working together for decades as star-crossed lovers Julie Olson and Doug Williams. They eventually tied the knot in real life and have enjoyed a long marriage on and off the screen.
Actress Arianne Zucker, who plays the role of Nicole Walker, also met her husband, Kyle Lowder (ex-Brady Black, current Rex Brady), on the sudser. The couple married and divorced and share one child together (via Fame 10). After splitting with Lowder, Zucker met actor Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel Jonas) on the show, too. The couple is now engaged and planning their wedding. Actors Crystal Chappell and Michael Sabatino also met on "Days" while playing the roles of Carly Manning and Lawrence Alamain. They are also married and share two sons.
However, "Days" doesn't just make love connections. There are also major friendships that have formed among the cast, like the one between Carson Boatman and Tanner Stine.
Tanner Stine has strong ties to Days of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" viewers first met Tanner Stine when he was cast as Joey Johnson for the soap opera's spin-off series, "Beyond Salem." Now, Stine is in Salem as Joey, and he's joining his close friend Carson Boatman, who plays the role of Johnny DiMera.
During a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, Stine confessed that he and Boatman had been friends for about a decade and that they had both auditioned for the role of Joey Johnson years earlier before James Lastovic got the part. Later, Boatman nabbed the role of Johnny and even helped Stine film the self-audition tape that landed him a spot on "Days."
"I did it at Carson's house with Carson," Stine said of filming the audition scene. "We used his self-tape space, and he read with me. It was one scene. Then I got a phone call from my manager a week-and-a-half later [that I got the part]. I was at one of my favorite restaurants and was like, 'Well, this calls for a beer.'"
Stine says he also has other ties to the soap, revealing that his close friends Spencer Neville (ex-Derrick) and Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) have also appeared on the show. In addition, Stine says that he's also making new friendships, revealing that he's grown close to his on-screen siblings, Lucas Adams and Abigail Klein.