Team Rafe Or Team Eric: Days Of Our Lives Fans Take Sides
"Days of Our Lives" viewers are in for another wild week full of love triangles, life-or-death situations, relationship drama, and sibling rivalry. In the new weekly promo for the Peacock soap opera, which was posted to the show's official Twitter account, the tension is thick.
Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) is seen having a sweet conversation with Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace), as his brother Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) also reveals that he's interested in dating Wendy. Tripp and Joey then toast to a little healthy competition for Wendy's heart and decide that she'll eventually pick the best Johnson brother for her.
Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is being blackmailed by his sinister ex-girlfriend Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), and it's taking a toll on the woman who loves him, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).
In addition, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) are all clinging to life as they continue to grow sicker from the toxin they were subjected to by Orpheus. The women seem to be slipping away as their family members rush to find a cure for them.
Plus, there will also be more conflict between Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), as Rafe will find Nicole snuggled up to her ex-husband Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) yet again, per Soaps.
Will Nicole break Rafe's heart?
In the weekly "Days of Our Lives" promo, Rafe confronts Nicole after finding her in an embrace with Eric yet again. Rafe tells his wife that it's unacceptable for her to remain so close to her ex-husband and then wonders if he made a mistake by marrying Nicole, who still clearly has feelings for Eric, per Daytime Confidential.
Of course, fans of the soap opera had plenty to say about the situation, and it seems that many feel that Nicole and Eric belong together. "Rafe can stuff it!!! Can't wait for #Ericole!!" one viewer tweeted. "Yes Rafe you did make a mistake bc you of all people should know that eric is the man for nichole [sic]," another fan commented.
However, others feel for Rafe's dilemma, especially since he failed many times in his love life before marrying Nicole. "I'm all about Rafe finally seeing the light when it comes to Nicole. Both he and Jada deserve better," another fan stated.
"Rafe and Nicole were such good friends years ago I knew they would be a great couple. Now, she's destroying that. Eric is in a great new relationship with Jada and I love them. Now, he's destroying that. For what? He and Nicole don't work. They just don't," another wrote.
Sadly, it seems that someone is going to get hurt, and it appears that Rafe could be the one headed for heartache.