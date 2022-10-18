Team Rafe Or Team Eric: Days Of Our Lives Fans Take Sides

"Days of Our Lives" viewers are in for another wild week full of love triangles, life-or-death situations, relationship drama, and sibling rivalry. In the new weekly promo for the Peacock soap opera, which was posted to the show's official Twitter account, the tension is thick.

Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) is seen having a sweet conversation with Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace), as his brother Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) also reveals that he's interested in dating Wendy. Tripp and Joey then toast to a little healthy competition for Wendy's heart and decide that she'll eventually pick the best Johnson brother for her.

Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is being blackmailed by his sinister ex-girlfriend Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), and it's taking a toll on the woman who loves him, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

In addition, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) are all clinging to life as they continue to grow sicker from the toxin they were subjected to by Orpheus. The women seem to be slipping away as their family members rush to find a cure for them.

Plus, there will also be more conflict between Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), as Rafe will find Nicole snuggled up to her ex-husband Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) yet again, per Soaps.