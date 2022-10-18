Can Pregnancy Hormones Lower A Smoking Woman's Desire For Nicotine?

Upon getting pregnant – here are some signs to know you're pregnant – certain hormone levels go through the roof. And while all of those hormones are there to help the pregnancy along, those surging hormones can do a real number on your body. Progesterone and estrogen go up right away, and your body starts making human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), per Today's Parent. Higher progesterone can lead to constipation, fatigue, and mood swings, VeryWell Family notes. Then there's morning sickness, which researchers have theorized is linked to the rise in hormones. The hormone surge levels out more so by the second trimester, but that doesn't mean that the road smooths out completely.

Along with adjusting to the physical and emotional changes during pregnancy, the list of things you should and shouldn't do when you're pregnant is pretty long. Soft cheeses, sushi, cocktails, they all should be avoided when you're pregnant, Healthline notes. Another big no-no is smoking. But do all those pregnancy hormones help smokers quit? Before they even know they're pregnant? Researchers with Northwestern Medicine have done the first study on pregnant smokers to try and find out.