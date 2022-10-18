New Poll Proves Young Women Have One Issue On Their Minds Ahead Of State Elections
Voters in the United States are currently gearing up to hit the ballot box on November 8. According to AP News, Democrats are hoping to boost their numbers in the House of Representatives, aiming for yet another blue wave like the one we saw in 2018 that made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a congresswoman. However, it seems to be a more challenging election year with inflation and other issues plaguing the country.
"It was a very different world," pollster John Zogby shared about the 2018 midterm elections. "Inflation's now where we haven't seen in 40 years and it affects everybody. And this is the party in power. With campaigns, you don't get to say, 'But it could have been' or 'But look at what the other guy did.'"
With inflation being a major issue on voters' minds, the Republican party has won over more voters, CNN reports, but it appears that the Democrats could find support from a certain demographic who have major concerns following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Women want to protect their access to abortion during the midterm elections
Women voters hit the polls at higher numbers than men these days, and their ideas of what is important vary significantly (via Pew Research). As the 2022 midterm elections approach, there is a specific topic on the mind of these voters. A poll conducted by Lake Research Partners for Ms. Magazine and Feminist Majority Foundation (FMF) found that the majority of women voters are concerned about access to abortion as they prepare to vote in November.
"Despite constant reports in the media on inflation and rising prices as the top issues in this election, abortion and women's rights are actually the most important for young women as they head to the ballot box," the executive editor of Mrs. Magazine, Katherine Spillar, said.
The poll found that young women are most concerned about women's rights, while young men are focused on inflation. However, since women turn out to vote more than men do, this could mean advancement for abortion protections across the country.
President Joe Biden shared that if the Democrats can add more members to the House of Representatives, his first move following the midterm elections will be to protect abortion access at the federal level. Women voters could get what they are hoping for if they turn up at the polls.