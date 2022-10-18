New Poll Proves Young Women Have One Issue On Their Minds Ahead Of State Elections

Voters in the United States are currently gearing up to hit the ballot box on November 8. According to AP News, Democrats are hoping to boost their numbers in the House of Representatives, aiming for yet another blue wave like the one we saw in 2018 that made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a congresswoman. However, it seems to be a more challenging election year with inflation and other issues plaguing the country.

"It was a very different world," pollster John Zogby shared about the 2018 midterm elections. "Inflation's now where we haven't seen in 40 years and it affects everybody. And this is the party in power. With campaigns, you don't get to say, 'But it could have been' or 'But look at what the other guy did.'"

With inflation being a major issue on voters' minds, the Republican party has won over more voters, CNN reports, but it appears that the Democrats could find support from a certain demographic who have major concerns following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.