Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara Is Stirring Up Drama Yet Again
When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, there were controversies from the beginning. It was revealed during the now-infamous interview between the couple and Oprah Winfrey that the pair had a secret wedding days before their elaborate royal affair.
"I was thinking about it, you know our wedding — three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," Meghan said. "We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."
Meghan marrying into the royal family was scandalous enough. As a woman of color who had once been divorced and came from the United States, some members of the public had things to say from the jump (via Vox).
There was a scandal on the day of the wedding, at least according to writer Andrew Morton, who claimed Meghan was acting like a "primadonna" on her wedding day regarding her choice of tiara to wear for the ceremony. Now, the tiara scandal is being brought up yet again.
It seems Meghan's first tiara choice had an interesting backstory
Andrew Morton, royal biographer and author of the book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," claimed that there was a disagreement between Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth II on the duke and duchess' wedding day (via Express). Morton shared that the queen scolded Meghan for a "tantrum" she threw over which tiara to wear.
On the day of her wedding, Meghan wore Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau, but that may not have been her first choice. Queen Elizabeth reportedly told her she couldn't wear a more sparkly tiara. According to Page Six, Meghan wanted to wear a tiara with green emeralds on it, but she was not able to. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, seemed to have been upset by this information and flew into a rage. However, Queen Elizabeth stated that "recollections may vary" following the incident. However, the reason why Meghan couldn't wear the original tiara she wanted may have had a more sinister background. The tiara was said to have come from Russia and was brought into the royal family under sketchy circumstances.
Robert Lacey, author of "Battle of Brothers," shared the story. "Unconfirmed by the palace — but not denied — we were told that the queen felt that she had to say 'no' to Meghan's first choice."
"There was scandal attached," Lacey added, "...about which Tsarist princess had worn the tiara and how she had been assassinated." The queen felt that if Meghan had worn this tiara on her wedding day, it wouldn't have been seen in a positive light.