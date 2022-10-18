Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara Is Stirring Up Drama Yet Again

When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, there were controversies from the beginning. It was revealed during the now-infamous interview between the couple and Oprah Winfrey that the pair had a secret wedding days before their elaborate royal affair.

"I was thinking about it, you know our wedding — three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," Meghan said. "We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Meghan marrying into the royal family was scandalous enough. As a woman of color who had once been divorced and came from the United States, some members of the public had things to say from the jump (via Vox).

There was a scandal on the day of the wedding, at least according to writer Andrew Morton, who claimed Meghan was acting like a "primadonna" on her wedding day regarding her choice of tiara to wear for the ceremony. Now, the tiara scandal is being brought up yet again.