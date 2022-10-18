Viral 'Vampire Skin' Is The Shiny New Trend You'll Want To Try

A new makeup trend is taking over social media, inspired by the likes of vampires, and specifically the ones seen in the "The Twilight Saga." This movie series was all the rage when it first released in 2008. When you used to think of a vampire, you probably thought of Dracula with the dramatic castle, the cloaks, and the coffin. And while "The Twilight Saga's" vampires did not fit that look, they still kept some vampire traits. They have pale skin, which is described as cold to the touch, as well as their vampire teeth. However, they look like everyday people: a modern vampire, if you will. According to CBR, though, these vampires had one trait unique to them: their sparkling skin in the sun, "like diamonds," with a glittery shimmer.

This became one of the most prominent details of the series. According to Screen Rant, the author of the "The Twilight Saga," Stephanie Meyers, later explained the reason for the sparkle. Vampire skin is different to that of a human, so their sparkle came from the crystalline properties of their skin. The skin cells become hard and resistant because of the lack of blood flow, which also makes the skin pale and hard.

Now, a new makeup phenomenon known as "vampire skin" can help you achieve the same look. This technique can really change the game and turn you into the vampire you've always dreamt of being, sparkle and all.