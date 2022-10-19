Can Where You Live Affect The Severity Of Your PCOS Symptoms?

According to the Center for Disease Control, roughly 5 million people of reproductive age in the U.S. have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). However, despite this extraordinary number, not enough attention is given to it.

PCOS occurs when cysts grow on the outer edge of the ovaries. These cysts are filled with immature eggs called follicles that don't release eggs on a regular basis, resulting in both menstruation cycles and fertility being affected (via Mayo Clinic). It can also mean that the body has too much androgen in it; a hormone that can lead to excess body hair — hirsutism — or, on the flip side, baldness.

Because PCOS isn't discussed often, people have taken to TikTok and other platforms to raise awareness. Recently a woman named Annette with PCOS grew out her beard — the result of androgens in her body — then shaved it to raise money for the PCOS charity Verity (via BBC). "So many women feel alone and I want them to know they're not," Annette told the BBC.

While Annette did make other women with PCOS feel less alone, the fact remains that the disorder gets under .01% of government funding, U.S. News reported. That means that research is scarce and advancements in treatment are lacking. Because of this, it's a big deal when PCOS-related findings are published. It not only gets doctors one step closer to understanding PCOS, but it also gives those who have it hope that proper treatment will, eventually, be on the way.