Why This SNL Sketch Has Donald Trump Throwing A Tantrum

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has taken issue with the sketch comedy show, "Saturday Night Live," since the 2016 election season. While the show has been portraying the characterization of Trump since the 1980s, it became a full feud between the then-presidential candidate and the group of comedians when actor Alec Baldwin began playing him (via The New York Times).

Trump felt that Baldwin's portrayal of him was offensive and blamed the media for rigging the election through these sketches. When he had access to Twitter, he would often take to the platform to talk about his distaste for the show. He once wrote, "Watched 'Saturday Night Live' hit job on me," adding, "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin's portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

While he made an appearance hosting the show in the middle of the 2016 election, Trump has continued to take issue with the show's portrayal of himself (via Vox). A recent sketch on the show had him seeing red.