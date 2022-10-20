Study Finds Racial Disparity In Infant Death When Fertility Treatments Are Used

When it comes to pregnancy in the United States, Black people are at a disadvantage. According to the Center for Disease Control, Black women are three times more likely to die from causes connected to their pregnancy than white women. The CDC cites multiple factors for this, including underlying health issues and the fact that Black women are likely to have lower quality of healthcare. Among the list of reasons why Black women make up the majority of the 700 pregnancy-related deaths a year is also due to structural racism and bias.

But Black women aren't the only ones with a higher mortality rate. A new study has found that babies born to Black women who used IVF also have a higher rate of death than babies born to white women. These babies are four times more likely to die in the first month of their lives, making the death rate of babies born to Black women 1.6% compared to 0.3% for those who were born to white women (via NBC News). The CDC had previously found that, even without IVF, infants born to Black women were two times more likely to die within the first month.

While death rates among babies born to Asian, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic women who used IVF were also twice as high than that of white women, it's still not as high as the rate found in Black women.