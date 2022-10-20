Why General Hospital Fans Are Thrilled For A Week Full Of Anna Devane

Since 1982, Finola Hughes has played legendary secret agent Anna Devane on "General Hospital." For decades fans have enjoyed Anna's romance and history with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Not only has she proven that women of any age can engage in amazing love scenes in movies and TV shows, but she's also inspired people by becoming a member of the Directors Guild of America in 2020 (via Soap Central).

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Hughes talked about playing Anna, saying, "There was a lot of spy work going on and I was playing with the big boys. Back in the '80s, that kind of wasn't done. Now it's more prevalent, that a female will have a role where she gets to play in the police department or whatever. People enjoyed her so much back then because she was given as much play as the guys were. "

Addressing Anna's influence on viewers she said, "She was fighting to right the wrongs in the world and also to raise a child. I think that anchoring her in the world of women and motherhood like that made her a true warrior for women, for the female audience viewers at that time." And Hughes loves it when fans pick up the nuances of her acting, saying, "It is beautiful when subtleties are seen."

Now, with Anna embroiled in a major storyline, the fans are thrilled to see her in action again.