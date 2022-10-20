What Is 'Mascara Cocktailing' All About?

We know that countless beauty enthusiasts enjoy using mascara to enhance their eyelashes. And we love sipping on cocktails to unwind and get the party started after working all week. But who would've thought that "mascara" and "cocktail" — or in this case, "cocktailing" — would ever be used in the same sentence, let alone become a trend? No, we're not talking about the best mascaras for natural-looking lashes or the best cocktails to spice up your next office party. We're talking about the makeup technique that involves using more than one mascara stick for luxurious-looking lashes.

As random and out-of-nowhere as mascara cocktailing probably sounds, there are videos on TikTok dedicated to the concept that will help you understand the benefits and results of the technique. One TikTok by someone who goes by the username "akaskinbasics" explained that the strategy is "when you use two different mascaras that have different effects to create a better overall look." In other words, why should you have to choose between longer or thicker lashes when you can layer two mascaras to get both desirable outcomes?