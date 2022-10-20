How Two Female Entrepreneurs Chose To Fill The Market Void On Menopausal Products

When Sally Mueller first started going through menopause, she was often misdiagnosed. "I didn't realize menopause was more than hot flashes," she told People. Mueller isn't alone, either; according to the National Library of Medicine 1.3 million people enter menopause each year but there's little in the way of education, resources, or products available to those who need them.

It's one of the many reasons October has been designated World Menopause Awareness month by the International Menopause Society. As Dr. Daniel Laruy, MD, of UVM Health Network explains, 51 is the average age menstruating people enter menopause, but it's not uncommon for people in their 30s up through their 60s to experience symptoms. With such a focus on the link between hot flashes and menopause, however, people often are shocked when they're experiencing menopause symptoms no one warned them about.

One symptom that doesn't get talked about is depression. "What I am seeing more and more in my practice are women who are finding it very hard to cope with anything. They are feeling lost and like they are going crazy," registered holistic nutritionist Patricia Eales told The List in a previous article. "They can't think (brain fog) and don't feel that they have any support from loved ones. Many are feeling anxiety and depression."

Or, like in Mueller's case, if they aren't experiencing hot flashes, they may even get misdiagnosed, adding distance between the patient and relief from their symptoms.