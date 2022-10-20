Anthony Scaramucci Has A Cheeky Comment About Liz Truss' Resignation

Maybe he was trying to show the world that the passing of time has done little to diminish his cheeky sense of humor. Or maybe he was trying to buck up Liz Truss, who resigned Thursday after a tumultuous 44 days as prime minister of the United Kingdom. Or, most likely, maybe his built-in PR radar alerted his central nervous system that he had better not pass up a gloriously symmetrical opportunity to step back into the media limelight he so obviously relishes in.

But by any measure, he created an unexpected sideshow. And it clearly fed into what some media outlets are calling "the American reaction," which includes a deluge of comical Truss memes on social media and an explosion of sardonic Twitter commentary. It all stands in stark contrast to President Joe Biden's terse, three-sentence reaction statement, via The White House.

Like him or loathe him, you have to give him (even begrudging) credit: he knows how to make his small but distinctive voice heard above cacophony. Yes indeed; Anthony "the Mooch" Scaramucci is back.