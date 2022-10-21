Royal Biographer Details A Secret Link Between Princess Diana And Princess Margaret

When Princess Diana joined the royal family in 1981, after King Charles III proposed to her following just a few months of dating (via Brides), it took her some time to acclimatize to what was expected of her. But one family member immediately took Diana under her wing, and that was Princess Margeret. Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister found a connection with Diana, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton, who told People: "She could see that they were two metropolitan princesses."

In his book, "Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters," Morton claims Margaret suggested to her sister "that Diana was having difficulties adjusting to her role and that she should cut her some slack." However, their bond changed during the tumultuous nineties (which will notably be covered in the upcoming season of "The Crown"). According to royal author Gareth Russell, Diana's "Panorama" interview was what caused Margaret to cut ties with her.

"Margaret actually stopped referring to her for a long time even by her name," he revealed, during an episode of Kinsey Schofield's podcast "To Di For Daily" (via YouTube). As Morton explained, Margaret "had always defended the queen and was always loyal to her." So, when Diana went against the royal family, "she felt Diana let her sister down." Margaret and Diana remained neighbors at Kensington Palace during this time, however. And, in sharing this place of residence, they knew its innermost secrets.