Obstacles Maxine Waters Had To Overcome To Get Where She Is

Having been in politics for almost 50 years, Maxine Waters shows no signs of stopping any time soon. The 84-year-old is known for standing up to what she believes in and rising above the male-dominated nature of American politics. Waters has never been one to back down, even when Waters was a target of bomb threats in 2018 (via ABC News). "We have to keep doing what we're doing in order to make this country right," she said in response to the threats. "That's what I intend to do, and as the young people say, 'I ain't scared'."

Waters currently serves as the U.S. representative for California's 43rd congressional district and chairs the House Financial Services Committee — the first woman and first African American to do so (via New York Amsterdam News). In addition, Waters was named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People in 2018," in which she was described as being "adored and admired by people who care about social justice" and for showing "that she is not here for any nonsense."

The congresswoman has stood in the face of numerous obstacles throughout her political career, letting nothing stand in her way to be the voice for the people and communities that are rarely heard.