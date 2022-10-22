Misinformation About The CDC's Recommendation For Kids And COVID Vaccines Is Spreading Like Wildfire

When COVID-19 was filling emergency rooms, shuttering businesses, and turning parents and teachers into experts in Zoom, everyone hoped for a cure — or, if that wasn't possible, at least a way to avoid getting it. However, when a vaccine became available, many were wary of it. Rumors quickly spread about "the jab": It gives you cancer. It was approved before enough research could be done. It restructures your DNA. All these are false, according to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from grinding.

The latest outcry on social media is over the Centers for Disease Control's latest position on children and the COVID vaccines. The story goes that the agency is mandating the shot for all school-age kids, causing a terrible dilemma for public school parents who are hesitant to have their children get the vaccine. Among the first voices to protest was Donald Trump Jr., who has turned heads before with his comments on the Omicron variant. He tweeted: "It's as if they're trying to make sure people don't do even the most basic vaccinations. It's truly hard to even think of these people as serious given all we know about children and COVID and all we don't know about long-term effects. WTF!!!" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis quickly vowed that there would be no COVID vaccine mandate for kids in his state (via Fox News).

There's just one problem with all this: The rumor isn't true.