How Alcohol And Coffee Can Affect The Outcome Of Fertility Treatments

For many couples, the journey to pregnancy isn't an easy one. In fact, data shows that of those who are in the reproductive age group, 9% of men and around 11% of women have experienced fertility problems, per National Institutes of Health, and the issue can impact anyone. Celebrities who have struggled with infertility include Nicole Kidman, Chrissy Teigen, Elizabeth Banks, Hugh Jackman, and Jimmy Fallon, just to name a few. Many of them have turned to fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), in order to fulfill their dream of becoming a parent.

IVF is a procedure that begins by removing a woman's eggs from her ovaries and then fertilizing them outside of the body. According to the Duke Fertility Center, "The eggs are fertilized either by placing sperm on the eggs or by injecting a single sperm into each egg using a technique referred to as 'intracytoplasmic sperm injection' (ICSI)." When visiting a fertility clinic for the first time, couples will usually be advised on lifestyle changes they can make to help boost their chances of success, including reducing stress and maintaining a weight that's healthy, per Parents.

Of course, women are also educated on what they can and cannot consume during pregnancy. Your diet can make an impact on your chances of IVF success as well, but do studies on two things women are told to avoid when with child — alcohol and caffeine — show to have an impact on the health of their baby before conception as well?