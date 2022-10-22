How The Me Too Movement Emboldened Survivors To Seek Help Following Sexual Assaults

Brenna Twohy stood on stage at Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona in October 2014 and opened her poem with a dedication: "To the guy in the back of the room complaining about another rape poem." Up until 2017, the man of Twohy's poem reflected the general attitude towards stories about sexual assault. Budgets weren't big enough, details weren't salacious enough, or, as Slate writes: "male-dominated news outlets [...] treated such stories as impossible to confirm" that they felt should be handled in private, anyway.

Shame, fear — of not being believed, retribution, being judged — and guilt are major emotions survivors live with that already make it difficult to speak out about experiences, let alone report assaults to hospitals or law enforcement (via Jackson Health System). But according to Megan Lechner, the chief operating officer of the International Association of Forensic Nurses, "The more we, as a society, can normalize the response to sexual violence as a health care response, the more helpful we can be" (via CNN).

In the five years since the Me Too movement kicked off, studies are showing the culture around sexual assault — and the ability to talk about it —is starting to change. Not only are more survivors seeking medical care and reporting incidents, but as Slate points out, many people have been able to "reconsider past incidents, place them in the context of a broader struggle, and release the shame and self-blame that can accompany harassment endured in a vacuum."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).