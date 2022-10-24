Netta Walker Previews The New Season Of All American: Homecoming - Exclusive Interview

Were you a big fan of "All American" when you originally auditioned for the spin-off?

My family was. I'd known about it because my brothers were all huge fans of it, because they're football boys. They love football.

We grew up in the South, so we all enjoyed watching it, but I knew of it. I didn't know how big of a show it was until I got the audition, and I started very heavily diving into it. Then I got really overwhelmed, so I stopped looking into it. [Laughs]

The two series' storylines intertwine a bit, but they're also their own stories. Was there any inspiration that you pulled from the original series while building Keisha?

I try not to, personally, fit into the mold of what I think something should be when I audition for it. I try to do what I think would be the most fun as the character. I watched the first two seasons of "All American" after I auditioned, because I was like, "I can't watch it before, or else I'm going to get in my head." Afterward, I was like, "Okay. Cool."

Luckily, I understood the tone whenever I did it, and I didn't overthink that. If I would've watched it beforehand, I probably would've tried to replicate more of Olivia's existence in the show or maybe even tried to copy something that happened with Layla. Those actresses, both Greta [Onieogou] and Sam [Logan], are incredible. It's hard to not watch them and try to take inspiration from them, which is why I'm glad that I waited until after I auditioned to start watching fully.

But no, I tried my best to not do anything that I'd known about the show or play into anything that I thought the show would be about beforehand.

You'd make her your own.

Exactly. That's where the fun is.