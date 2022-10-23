Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Growing Weary Of Diane's Back-From-The-Dead Tale

Ever since Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) decided to return to the fictional town of Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless," she's managed to cause more chaos and confusion than anything else. Not only was Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) shocked to see her, but so was her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Kyle, just like everyone else, thought his mother was truly dead, but he managed to eventually forgive her, according to Soap Dirt.

However, it turns out Diane has some secrets about what she did in Los Angeles well hidden, per Soaps in Depth. If there's anything that we've learned about life in Genoa City, it's that no secret remains uncovered for too long. In fact, a few people from her past, including Tucker McCall, are also back to put Diane in her place before she causes any more destruction, as detailed by Soaps.com.

That said, it seems like it truly is up to Diane herself to confess the truth about what she did all those years when her loved ones thought she was dead. And let's just say that fans are wanting to hear the truth sooner rather than later, as they are growing restless of Diane's back-from-the-dead tale.